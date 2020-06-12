Delores Walker
ALTON — Delores Walker, age 65, of Alton, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Delores attended Alton Public Schools, and graduated from Alton High School. After graduation Delores worked for a short-time as a Home Health Aide, soon after that she took a position at Saint Anthony's Hospital in the Dietary Department, she continued to worked in that position for 29 yrs, until her early retirement in 2016, she then continued to volunteer at the hospital part-time.

Delores enjoyed collecting dolls, and spending time with family and friends.

Delores is survived by two brothers, Charles Walker ( Beverly ) and Harry Walker ( Mildred ); two sisters, Rita Womack ( Alfred ) and

Beatrice Miller; several friends, James Jones, her co-workers, her close friend Phyllis Lovett and the entire Lovett family they were a blessing in her life; also several neices ,nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, uncle and brother-in-law.

Per her wishes cremation will be entrusted to Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
