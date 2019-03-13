DELPHINE WILKEY

ALTON — Delphine L. Wilkey, 59, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Integrity of Alton.

Born May 22, 1959 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Walter Henry and Wanda Lee Seiger. Mrs. Wilkey was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She married J. Ernest Wilkey. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1995.

Surviving is a son, Michael, one brother and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Memorials may be made to the Foundation. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com