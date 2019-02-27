DENIS GRELL

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Denis L. Grell, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 10, 1950 in Freeport, Illinois, he was the son of Dwain and Mary Ellen (Bast) Grell.

He married Donna Bregger on April 15, 1978 in Cottage Hills, Illinois. She survives.

Denis worked as an environmental specialist for Nascote Industries in Nashville, Illinois, retiring in 2016. He attended River of Life Church in Alton, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother-in-law, JoAnn Bregger of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; his sister-in-law, Robbin (Jerry) Booth of Tennessee; a nephew, Jason (Nicole) Damm and great-niece and great-nephew, Chloe and Connor Damm, all of Wood River, Illinois; his aunt, Virginia Anderson of Rockford, Illinois; and several cousins, Glenda, Kathy, Ron, Nancy, and Marla in Rockford and Beloit, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.