ALTON — On July 3, 1978 in Alton, Illinois, our beloved Denise Rochelle (Henderson) Bruce was born to Stanley T. and Joan A. (Davis) Henderson. She was the youngest of their three children, and their only daughter.

Denise life was fashioned around her strong and joyful character, family values, friendships and faith, all of which gained for her a high level of admiration and respect throughout her adult life. Baptized as a believer in Christ Jesus in 1985, her faith was the substance of trustworthiness and reality in all her interactions with others.

Denise life was also centered around her family. Married to Gerad Bruce Nov. 6, 2002 and three children were born to this union alone with Denise's daughter Tatiana.

Denise education was fashioned through the Alton School District graduating in the Class of 1996. Continued at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville studying Liberal Arts and Sociology, and CALC, Institute of Technology-Alton, receiving Certifications as a Medical Assistant and First Aid CPR AED. Denise received an Associated Degree in Liberal Arts from Lewis and Clark Community College in 2016.

The industrious Denise worked several jobs from high school throughout her life, Hardee's, Argosy Casino, Alton School District (Substitute Teacher Assistant), Lewis and Clark Community College (Teen Parent Outreach), Schaberg Dermatology and Physical Medical Clinic (Medical Assistant) and Alton Mental Health ( Security Therapy Aid I ).

Denise's passion for community involvement/service started early in life through the Church (Morning Star and Emmanuel Baptist Churches in Alton and Macedonia Baptist Church in East St. Louis); Alton Jr. NAACP; Marching 100 Band; Upward Bound; Minority Excellence; Girl Scouts of America; Youth Emerging into Society; Tri-Del Federation, National Council of Negro Women and the Rebecca Sims Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Denise and husband also are Founding and Charter members of Madison County Beasts Athletic, encouraging area youth completing in AAU Track and Field Events. As supporter of her own children participation in athletics activities she was an active, notable sideline presence and active volunteer for Alton School Athletic programs of Cheerleading, Track and Field, Soccer and the Alton Fighting Irish. She was truly an all sport MOM.

Along with her husband, Gerad, her legacy continues through her children Tatiana Britt, Gerad Jr, Sinaya and Jada; her parents; and brothers Stanley Jr. (Houston, Texas) and Jason (Tanya); mother-in-law Jeri (Johnny) Nicholson, Alton; and Father-in-law Donald Bruce, Alton; sister –in-law India (Steven) Martin Kansas City, Kansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends made throughout her life.

Visitation will convene Saturday, Jan. 4, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Greater Saint James Baptist Church. Rev. Herman Watson will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Online registry is available at: www.harrisonfuneralchapel.