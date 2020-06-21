Denise Peterson

PARK HILLS, MISSOURI — Denise Leeann Peterson, 50, passed away at 3:21 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.

Born August 4, 1969 in Alton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. Walker, Jr. and June (Hardesty) Walker of Godfrey.

She had been a waitress for the Shamrock Bar and Grill.

She married Dave Peterson. He survives. Also surviving are her mother; daughters Amanda Beckman and Lindsey Beckman both of Park Hills, Missouri; grandchildren Emma and Kiley White; her special friend and companion, Johnny Beckman; her sister, Melissa Millsap of East Alton; and nephews, Cory and Geoffrey Millsap and Dustin Honchell.

She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Kathy Walker. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Private services will be conducted. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.