DENNIS BRUCKERT

PLAINVIEW — Dennis M. "Denny" Bruckert, 74, of Plainview, Illinois, died at his residence from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:26 a.m. He was born June 5, 1944, in Litchfield, Illinois to Harry Bruckert and Catherine (Musgrove) Bruckert. He married Susan (Briskovich) Bruckert on March 20, 1999. Denny graduated from Bunker Hill High School with the class of 1962. While in high school he excelled and loved baseball and basketball. He was drafted to play baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but declined, and was an Illinois All State basketball player. Denny was very proud of his United States Navy service and spent over two and one-half years in Vietnam being there over three Christmas holidays. Denny was a member of the VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, Illinois.

As many of you know, Denny's passion was fastpitch softball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. To say he was a sports fanatic is an understatement. Denny loved all sports. His fastpitch softball teams won many international and national championships, but his proudest accomplishment in softball was being the head coach of the United States Men's National Fastpitch Softball team. He always wore the red, white and blue with honor and worked hard to teach and encourage his players to do their best and to always represent their country in the best possible way. Denny's second proudest sports moment was being able to teach his grandson Dominic the basics of baseball at a very early age and to coach his little league teams until his health failed him several years ago.

He was retired after having been partner/owner of the Daley Bruckert new car dealerships in Gillespie, Staunton and Carlinville, Illinois.

He is survived by his spouse, Susan Bruckert, children, Shanna Michelle Bruckert, Brandy Lea Bruckert (spouse, Daniel Fisher), Shelly Alepra (spouse, Matt), Alan Young (spouse, Kelley), grandchildren, Dominic Alepra, Isabella Alepra, Marcus Young and Ashley Young, siblings, Ronald Bruckert (spouse, Ginny), Carol Zakrewski (spouse, Gary), half brother and half sister, Bob Bruckert and Candy Bruckert, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Denny was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine (Musgrove) Bruckert, birth father, Harry Bruckert, step father, Albert Bruckert, and first wife, Peaches (Stankoven) Bruckert.

Friends may call on Monday, May 13 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services are Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie with Pastor Brian Holle officiating. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery in Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to USA Softball Legacy Club or Illinois Valley E D C of Gillespie. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.