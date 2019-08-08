Dennis Campbell

Service Information
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-462-9155
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Alton, IL
Obituary
DENNIS CAMPBELL

ALTON — Bishop Dennis Mical Campbell, age 61, died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born to Ruby Jewel Campbell and Johnny Lee Campbell in Chicago, Illinois. He accepted Christ at an early age and doing his journey was elevated to Bishop.

Bishop Campbell married Apostle Lillia Campbell in 2003. To this union they were blessed to share 10 children and 25 grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, brothers, a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Life will be held on Friday Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois with eulogy by Apostle Marcus McIntosh. Burial will take placein Upper Alton Cemetery

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton in charge of services.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
