ALTON — Dennis C. Cannon, age 69, departed this life Thursday Mary 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. He was born June 4, 1953 in Alton, Illinois. He was the son of Ellison and E. (Keen) Cannon. Dennis attended Alton Public Schools graduating from Alton Senior High School Class of 1971. He also attended Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Working for Amtrak in Chicago, Illinois, for many years Dennis retired and moved back to Alton. He enjoyed cooking, working in his yard and his electronics. Preceding in his final transition were his parents; a brother Ellison Jr.; and grandparaents. Dennis leaves to cherish his memory, his two brothers, David E. Cannon of Oakland, California and Larry L. Cannon of Alton, Illinois; nephew Joshua E. Cannon of California; great nieces, Kalea E. Cannon, Jaylynn R. Cannon, Kiralynn Cannon, Ella L. Cannon, Lynnea M. Cannon, and Lillyanna C. Cannon all of California; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private. A memorial Service will be a later date. Burial Upper Alton Cemetery. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
