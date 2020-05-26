ALTON — Dennis C. Cannon, 69, departed this life Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy. He was born June 4, 1953, in Alton, Illinois. He was the son of Ellison and E. (Keen) Cannon. Dennis attended Alton public schools graduating from Alton Senior High School, Class of 1971. He also attended Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Working for Amtrak in Chicago, Illinois, for many years, Dennis retired and moved back to Alton. He enjoyed cooking, working in his yard and his electronics. Preceding in his final transition were his parents, a brother, Ellison Jr., and grandparents. Dennis leaves to cherish his memory, his two brothers, David E. Cannon, of Oakland, California, and Larry L. Cannon, of Alton, Illinois; nephew Joshua E. Cannon, of California; great nieces, Kalea E. Cannon, Jaylynn R. Cannon, Kiralynn Cannon, Ella L. Cannon, Lynnea M. Cannon, and Lillyanna C. Cannon, all of California; and, a host of relatives and friends. Services are private. A memorial service will be a later date. Burial at Upper Alton Cemetery. Arrangements by Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.



