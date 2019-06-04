DENNIS CARROLL

GODFREY — Dennis E. Carroll II, 30, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Alton, Ilinois.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1988 to Dennis E. Carroll and Stasia Meierotto. He married Allyson "Ally" D. Copeland in Fosterburg on Sept. 22, 2018.

He worked for the Iron Workers Local 396 of St. Louis on multiple projects around the country. He belonged to the Missouri Mules MC. He spent his time riding motorcycles and playing golf but his passion was spending time with his family and friends, especially with his wife and son.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Ally Carroll of Brighton, Illinois; son, Elias O. Carroll of Wood River, Illinois; his father, Dennis E. Carroll; mother, Stasia (John)Meierotto ; sisters, Amy (Thomas) Gruenefeld of Warrenton, Missouri., April Meierotto of Warrenton., and Elizabeth (fiancée Cory Puckett) Meierotto of Brighton; his mother and father-in- law, Brad and Jan Copeland of Alton; and his sisters-in-law, Angie Copeland of Alton, and Amy (Mike) Abernathy of Springfield, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Ilinois.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at the funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Adams officiating.

Memorials may be made to an education fund for Elias in care of Ally Carroll.

