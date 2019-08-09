Dennis Clowers (1940 - 2019)
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
DENNIS CLOWERS

ALTON — Dennis F. Clowers, 79, passed away at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center. Born Jan. 15, 1940 in Mozier, Illinois, he was the son of Milo E. and Violet L. (Jones) Clowers.

Dennis served in the U.S. Army and retired as an electrician for Ameren. He loved horses, hunting and fishing as well as watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities. On Dec. 8, 1967 he married the former Frances Alberta "Bert" Michael in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Bonnie Perkins of Alton, two grandchildren, Lori Sutphin (Matt) of Alton, and Debbie Diepenbrock (Brad) of Alton, four great grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Sutphin and Brandtley and Delilah Diepenbrock, three brothers, Larry Clowers of Nebo, Jack Clowers of Pleasant Hill, and Gene Clowers, two sisters, Diane Rodhouse of Pleasant Hill, and Connie Becker of Godfrey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Perkins, a brother, Bill Clowers, and a brother-in-law, Don Becker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Kyle Steward will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dravet Syndrome Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
