ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS—Dennis Ray Drew, 70, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

Born Feb. 22, 1950 in Herrin, Illinois, he was a son of Worn Earl and Audrey (Zelhart) Drew.

He married Colleen A. Brennan June 25, 1977 in East Alton. She survives.

A 1968 graduate of Roxana High School, he worked as a meat cutter at Mr. Bee's IGA and then later at Schnucks before retiring in 2018. Dennis was a hard-working family man who was loved by many. He always had a smile on his face and never said anything bad about anyone. In his free time he loved to fish, watch St. Louis Blues hockey and Cardinals baseball, and attend his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.

Toward the end of his journey, he spent his last day with his wife, feeling loved in the Riverside Rehab and Healthcare Center. He will be missed greatly by many.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by his children, Tony (Theresa), Christina, Eric (Amanda), and Derek (Amber); his grandchildren, Mark, Christian, Carlee, Brayden, Lyric, Senica, Matthew, Scarlett, and Juliana; his siblings, Mike (Margaret) and Marilyn (Sandy); and honorary family members, Matt (Kathy) Walsh, Billy, Noah, and Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.