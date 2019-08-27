ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Dennis Lee Dubbelde, 71, went to be with his Lord at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Jan. 8, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Harry Edward "Butch" and Sophia Ann (Hunnicutt) Dubbelde.

Dennis worked in the I.T. Department of Concordia Publishing House for 35 years and served as Director of Purchasing for Madison County for six years, retiring in 2011. He had also served as a Madison County Board Member.

On Sept. 23, 1992, he married Carla Wesche in New Orleans, Louisiana. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Chad (Stephanie) Dubbelde of San Diego, California; step-children, Tim Shoffner, Chris (Christina) Shoffner, Nic (Christy) Shoffner; grandchildren, Sophia and Eric Dubbelde; and step-grandchildren, David Elliott and Ethan Shoffner.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois and continue from 10 am until time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.

Private interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.

Memorials may be given to or Zion Lutheran Church General Fund.