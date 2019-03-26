DENNIS EARNEY

WOOD RIVER — Dennis E. Earney, Sr., 57, passed away 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 25, 1961, he was the son of Maurice and Katherine F. (Nolan) Earney.

Dennis had worked as a laborer for Local 42 for 35 years before retiring in 2018. His motto was: "fish to hunt for life."

He married Suzanna M. Tinnon on March 20, 1987 in Edwardsville, Illinois. She died Nov. 1, 2013.

Surviving are sons, Dennis Earney, Jr. of Bethalto, Illinois, Darick Earney of Alton; daughter, Breanna Earney of Wood River, Illinois; four grandchildren, Laila Earney, Hannah Fleigle, Dallas Earney and Daisy Earney; brother, Darin Earney of Bethalto; and sister, Florenda Burnham of Wood River.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Darin Earney will officiate.

Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.