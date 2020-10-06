ELSAH — Dennis Federle, 68, of Elsah, Illinois, was called home by God on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after a very courageous battle with cancer.

Dennis was born in Alton, Illinois, to Louis and Jean (Grover) Federle on June 15, 1952.

He graduated from Alton High School in 1970. His education then continued at SIUE receiving a Bachelor's Degree in 1974 and a Master's Degreein 1975.

He retired from AT&T and was currently working for Missouri American Water.

Dennis met the love of his life, Frankie (Hooker) Federle, in 1976. They married on June 25, 1977 at Evangelical United Church of Christ. During their wonderful 43 years together they were blessed with a daughter, son and four grandchildren.

In addition to being a very dedicated, husband, father and Pawpaw; he enjoyed camping and traveling with his family and decorating at Christmas with thousands of lights.

He also enjoyed hunting and watching the hummingbirds.

As a very proud PawPaw you could also find him mowing the yard, playing with tractors, or fixing something with his grandsons or curled up on the couch watching Peppa Pig with his granddaughters.

Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith in God which he shared with everyone he met, and he never met a stranger.

Surviving are his wife, Frankie Federle of Elsah; his mother, Jean Federle of Elsah; a daughter, Carrie Federle of Alton; and a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Mary Federle of Rosedale, Illinois; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erin, Jase and Wade Federle of Rosedale; along with his very special cousin, Sheila Segraves of Elsah; as well as numerous brother & sisters-in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Dennis joins his father, Louis Federle; mother-in-law, Alma Ratliff; fathers-in-law, Edward Ratliff and Pastor James Hooker; along with many other dear family members in Heaven.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates, visitation is limited to 50 people at a time inside the funeral home; masks must be work and social distancing followed.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jerseyville with Rev. Robert McAdams officiating.

Burial will follow at Elsah Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church or to an educational fund for his grandchildren, in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.