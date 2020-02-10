ALTON — Dennis "Ace" Eugene Heindricks, 69, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in his home with his family by his side.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1950, the son of Beverly and Jessie (Griggs) Heindricks.

Dennis married Virginia "Ginger" Marmino on June 17, 1969. She survives.

Dennis was a self-employed mechanic, a hot rod enthusiast, enjoyed playing guitar in the Gene Maynard Band and as time allowed, he was a hobby artist and an avid gardener.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Lorena Heindricks of Alton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jullian VanHorn and Thomas Walker; a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Barbara Heindricks of Huntsville, Alabama; three sister-in-laws, Mary Marmino of Alton, Linda Emmons of Brighton, Illinois, Suzy (Dale) Ingold of Godfrey, Illinois; two special aunts, Becky Cook and June Heindricks; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Jessie (Griggs) Heindricks.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials can be made to Amgen Net .

