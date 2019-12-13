COLUMBIA — Dennis Edward Kircher, 77 years, of Columbia, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. He was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Herrin, Illinois, son of the late Edward Kircher and Neoma, nee Counce, Kinney. He was married to Marilyn, nee Muckelroy, Kircher, who survives him. They were married June 17, 1967.

Dennis had worked as a mechanical engineer with Monsanto Corp., St. Louis, Missouri, and later served as vice-president of Lithcote, Chicago, Illinois. After retirement, he began his own consulting company, ITEL. He had served as chairman of the Street Graphics Committee in Columbia and was a member of the Columbia Gymnastic Assoc. Dennis' interests included, playing cards, especially Bridge, crossword puzzles, and he was a voracious reader.

Also, surviving are cousins, Richard "Dick" (Susie) Garrison, Rebecca (Fred) Madden, and Carol (George) Born; sister, Kathy (Jim) Sliefert; brother, Lynn (Jane) Kircher, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Edward Kinney.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Steve Westbrook, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to , #5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, Illinois, 62062.

For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com.

Lawlor Funeral Home handled arrangements.