GODFREY — Dennis A. Maggos passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1937 in Alton, Illinois, to Tony and Izetta Maggos.

Dennis attended Alton schools and Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

He married the love of his life, Rita Straube, in 1959, and they enjoyed a loving and happy marriage until her passing on Dec. 8, 2018; sometimes a broken heart takes a while to finally give way.

Dennis was a business partner in two very successful business ventures, owning and operating Home Improvement Warehouse big box stores with his sons, Denny in Carbondale, Illinois, and Dan in Paducah, Kentucky.

He was a meticulous man who took great pride in everything he undertook, whether it be his beautiful yard and flowers, stenciling "MAGGOS" with precision on many of his possessions, or creating a Grand-Prize winning gingerbread house for "Good Housekeeping" Magazine.

Dennis was affectionately called "Pop" not only by his family, but by a multitude of multi-generational friends. He was a merciless teaser, giver of wet-willies, and made a wicked Manhattan. He enjoyed time spent in Key West, attending Cardinals games, and camping outings at the lake - too many to count. He was always ready for a good time and was the life of every party.

He is survived by, and will be sorely missed by, his sons and daughters-in-law, Julie Maggos, Mark and Meladee Maggos, Dan and Sandy Maggos, and Denny Maggos; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Maggos; son, William Maggos; two grandchildren, Teresa and Danielle Maggos.

A celebration of a life well-lived will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to a Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club.

