1/
Dennis Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TEXAS — Dennis C Miller of Hutto, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6 2020.

He was born March 5, 1946 in St Louis, Missouri, to Raymond and Lydia (Mozeiko) Miller.

He is survived by two daughters, Autumn (Michael) Karotko of Eugene, Oregon, and April (Terry) Rhyne of Bunker Hill, Illinois; and two brothers, Tom (Shirley) of Tennessee, and David (Leah) of Hutto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Phillip.

He retired from Archer Daniels Midland where he worked in Alton Illinois, and then in Decatur, Illinois.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and burial services will be at St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery in Arnold, Missouri, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved