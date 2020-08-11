Dennis Miller

TEXAS — Dennis C Miller of Hutto, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6 2020.

He was born March 5, 1946 in St Louis, Missouri, to Raymond and Lydia (Mozeiko) Miller.

He is survived by two daughters, Autumn (Michael) Karotko of Eugene, Oregon, and April (Terry) Rhyne of Bunker Hill, Illinois; and two brothers, Tom (Shirley) of Tennessee, and David (Leah) of Hutto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Phillip.

He retired from Archer Daniels Midland where he worked in Alton Illinois, and then in Decatur, Illinois.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and burial services will be at St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery in Arnold, Missouri, at a later date.