BETHALTO — It is with deep sorrow the family announces the passing of former Bethalto resident Dennis Eugene Page. He passed away on Monday moring, May 6, 2019. He was the son of Dennis "Eddie" Page and Lillie Badman Page.

He loved growing up in Bethalto and had many childhood adventures with Bill Ambrose and Marty Reed. After graduating in 1964 from Civic Memorial High School, Dennis served six years with the Air Force. After his tour of duty in Vietnam, he married Terry Broyles on Feb. 17, 1967. They lived and enjoyed Germany for three years while he completed six years of military service. Their daughter Carrie Elisabeth was born in Germany.

Upon leaving the Air Force he enrolled and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Dennis was a numbers guy and became a Certified Public Accountant. He worked for C.J. Schlosser (Alton). Dennis had a spirit of adventure, and being true to that spirit he accepted a position in Anchorage, Alaska with a Big 8 accounting firm, Athur Anderson. He enjoyed Alaska's outdoor sports, he took flight lessons and western horseback riding. After a successful moose hunt, he decided he could never take the life of another animal. It saddened him.

In 1988, in support of Terry's career, they moved to Seattle, Washington. He immediately found employment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with City University (Seattle), where he remained until his retirement. He was and avid golfer. He and his two friends played every Sunday for years, rain or shine, hot or cold weather, even light snow showers. After retirement, he played three times a week until his health declined.

Dennis was a man a few words. He was not one to indulge in idle chatter but observed the words and behavior of others. He was an excellent judge of character. His humor was dry and unexpected. He and Terry traveled to over 15 countries. One of the most memorable was a trip to Egypt and seeing the Pyramids. Dennis had a good life and never lost his spirit of adventure.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws Joseph and Beryl Broyles, who thought of Dennis as a son; his grandfather, Curtis Hamilton Page; his paternal grandmother, Gertrude Page, his step-grandmother, Daisy West Jeffries Page; his uncles and aunts: Ralph and Hazel Page and Lee and Vivian Badman; a nephew Stanley Page, cousin Tim Badman; Brothers-in-law Dale Mills and Gary Broyles; and his best friend and golfing buddy, Dr. Dan Ledbetter.

In addition to his wife and daughter, surviving Dennis are two brothers, Curt (Linda) Page and Robert (Sue) Page of Texas; sisters-in-law Dian Madrey Mills, Sharon Broyles (Roger) Stewart, Vicki Broyles; brother-in-law Sam Madrey; best friend and golf buddy Terry (Kay) Lynch of Oregon and his childhood friend Bill ( Abby) Ambrose of Bethalto; Cousins Larry (Rita) Page, Brad Page, John, James, David and Pamela Badman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Little did we know that once home safely from Vietnam, exposure to Agent Orange would make him a casualty of the Vietnam War. He knew there was no cure for his cancer diagnosis and it would eventually take his life, but he endured every treatment available to extend his time. The treatments gave us six more years with him. He never concentrated on death but lived his life looking forward. He was able to pass away at home with his wife and daughter present. He wanted their two faces to be the last he saw before stepping through the door to see those waiting for him. He said they had better have a big bus to pick him up because there were so many he wanted to see again, but he hoped Terry's father Joe would not be driving the bus ( a family joke, as Joe had a "heavy foot").

Dennis did not want a funeral but wanted a party with 50s/60s music, lots of laughter and singing along to the old songs. His party is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15 at Wood River Moose, 730 Wesley Drive (door will be open at 1 p.m.). His cremated remains will be laid to rest with full military rites at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto on Monday morning, Sept. 16.

The family wishes to thank all who participated in his care, especially the doctors and nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Evergreen Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Evergreen Hospice, 12040 NE 128th St. MS#5, Kirland, WA. 98034-3098.