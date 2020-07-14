1/1
Dennis Schetter
DOW — Dennis Joseph Schetter, 62, died at 9:42 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Born Sept. 21, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Joseph and Kay (Manns) Schetter. He retired in 2018 as an operating engineer for Local 520. He was a member of the Alton Motorboat Club and the Alton Moose.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and taking them on tractor rides. He enjoyed the company of his friends and garage buddies.

On Aug. 27, 2011 he married the former Debbie L. Bush in Dow, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Corey (Kim) Schetter of Godfrey, Illinois, and Dennis Schetter Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; two step-daughters, Bethany (Jeremy) Kiel of Godfrey, and Marie (Aaron) Biermann of Brighton, Illinois; and one step-son, Zach (Sarah) Herren of Fosterburg, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Aly, Hayden, Luke, Weston, Emily and Elena; and a sister, Cindy Medford of Brighton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
