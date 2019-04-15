DENZIL MARSH

OKLAHOMA CITY — Denzil A. Marsh, 102, died at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Born Jan. 16, 1917 in Roodhouse, Illinois, he was the son of Harold C. and Mabel L. (Hawkins) Marsh. Mr. Marsh was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois and retired as a computer programmer for International Shoe Company after 39 years of service.

On April 15, 1939 he married Nadine W. Watson in White Hall, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 1998. He then married Joyce I. McPherson Ford on Jan. 8, 2000. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2013.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Ellsworth Marsh and 1 granddaughter, April Darlene Yanda. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Rush of Oklahoma City and Darlene and Jim Lindsey of Lenexa, Kansas, one son, Wayne and Sue Marsh of St. Louis, Missouri, eight grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com