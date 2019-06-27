Deon "DJ" Miller Jr., age 20, born July 12, 1998, departed this life on Sunday, June 23,2019 following an auto accident. He was a graduate of Alton Senior High School.

He was a former employee with Jack-in-the Box and was currently employed with United Parcel Services (UPS) as a loader in East Alton, Illinois.

Deon is survived by his parents Tunya Batts and Deon Miller Sr., his sisters and brothers, Devon Miller, Devonte Miller, Tamranika Walker, Toneisha Gage, Teyonna Gage and Eric Miller, three aunts, two uncles and a host of cousins and friends.

Services will be held Monday, July 1 from noon until 2 p.m. at Cathy Williams Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois