Devin LePes
2000 - 2020
BETHALTO — Devin James LePes, 19, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on Nov. 20, 2000 in Alton, Illinois, the son of David LePes Sr. and Shawna Howard.

Devin graduated from Southwestern High School in Piasa. He enjoyed playing video games with his brothers and friends and loved dogs and trains.

He is survived by his parents, David (Georgiana) LePes and Shawna Howard; grandparents, Mark Allen and Rose Marie LePes of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Jean Howard of Holiday Shores, Illinois, Donald Howard of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Steve Robinson of Brighton, Illinois; siblings, David LePes III of Granite City, Illinois, Marcus LePes of Lemoore, California, Miranda LePes of Brighton, and Hailey Milford of Brighton; nephews, Mark LePes, Ezra Garza; nieces, Kennady LePes, Emersyn Bender; aunt, Denise (Lance) Howard; uncle, Troy Howard; cousins, Kayla Howard, Robbie Whitten Jr, Josh Howard and Kevin Howard.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Allen LePes, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
12:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
