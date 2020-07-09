Deward Morris

BRIGHTON — Deward L. Morris, 82, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 17, 1937 in Foley, Missouri, the son of the late Jasper and Celia (Vaughn) Morris.

Deward married Barbara Guthrie on June 15, 1963 in Pleasant Hill, Illinois. She survives.

He worked as a machinist at Boeing for 45 years before retirement. Deward enjoyed bowling and achieved a perfect 300 game. He and his wife, Barbara, Owned and operated Sarges Pizza in Brighton from 2002 to 2007.

In addition to his wife, Barbara; he is survived by two sons, Jeffery (Joyce) Morris of Alton, Illinois, and Jerald Morris of Champaign, Illinois; daughter, Dee Morris of Brighton; grandchildren, Megan Delozier, Zachary, Ariel and Kyle Morris; four great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Windmiller; and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Celia; and his sister, Francis Smith.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded with a family memorial services to be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to William M. BeDell ARC.

Condolences may be left at www.andesonfamilyfuneral.com.