ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Dewey E. Burgoyne, 77, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Oct. 30, 1942 in Alton, Illinois. Dewey was retired from Olin Brass. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in East Alton and was a past volunteer for the Rosewood Heights Fire Department. He loved attending the Fireman's rally in Herculaneum, Missouri.

In his free time he enjoyed cars, buying, selling and attending auctions and auto shows. Dewey also had a love for animals.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Mark) Guyot of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Nicole (Vishal) Goswami of St. Charles, Missouri, and Danielle Kinnison of Edwardsville; great-grandchild, Rowan Goswami; and three sisters, Judy Luck of East Alton, Carol Luck of Bethalto, Illinois, and Helen Wethington of Oxford, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Burgoyne; mother, Laura (Clark) Johnson; and a sister, Janice Vassos.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Burial will follow Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.