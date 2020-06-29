Diane Cannon

JERSEYVILLE — Diane Marie Cannon, 57, died unexpectedly at 7:35 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1962 in Kampsville, Illinois, one of four children born to Robert "Bob" and Jewel Rose (Klunk) Matthews.

She had a strong love for her dog, Gizmo and her cat Callie Jo.

Diane loved cooking and surrounding herself with the company of friends and family.

Surviving is her husband, Richard "Jack" Cannon of Jerseyville; her father Robert "Bob" Mattews and his wife Kathryn; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby (Sandy) Klunk of Dow, Illinois, Danny Matthews of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Daryl (Myrna) Matthews of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Roger (Robin) Cannon of Fieldon, Illinois, and John (Cindy) Cannon of Brighton, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Cannon and Peggy Hotz both of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and grandparents; she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Ed and Mary Cannon.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

She will be laid to rest in the Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Lung Association or to the Silver Creek Cemetery.