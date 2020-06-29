Diane Cannon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Diane Marie Cannon, 57, died unexpectedly at 7:35 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1962 in Kampsville, Illinois, one of four children born to Robert "Bob" and Jewel Rose (Klunk) Matthews.

She had a strong love for her dog, Gizmo and her cat Callie Jo.

Diane loved cooking and surrounding herself with the company of friends and family.

Surviving is her husband, Richard "Jack" Cannon of Jerseyville; her father Robert "Bob" Mattews and his wife Kathryn; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby (Sandy) Klunk of Dow, Illinois, Danny Matthews of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Daryl (Myrna) Matthews of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Roger (Robin) Cannon of Fieldon, Illinois, and John (Cindy) Cannon of Brighton, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Cannon and Peggy Hotz both of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and grandparents; she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Ed and Mary Cannon.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

She will be laid to rest in the Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Lung Association or to the Silver Creek Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved