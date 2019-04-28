DIANE WINKLER

BETHALTO — Diane Winkler, 74, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Christian Northeast Hospital.

She was born on November 5, 1944 the daughter of Charles "Bud" and Florence "Mae" Locke Schoeneweis. On Jan. 25, 1964 Diane married Stanley R. Winkler in Bethalto. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.

Diane was a secretary at the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with friends. She dabbled in painting and loved NASCAR, Cardinal's Baseball, and spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by two daughters, Dawn Trout (Clifford) of Pontiac, IL, and Dana Lacquement (Mike Graner) of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Melisa, Darin, and Aly Trout, and Katie and Jarrett Lacquement; a great granddaughter, Amberlee; a niece, Stacey Perryman; a nephew, Tracy L. Autery; six great nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Mindy and Alice Simpson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; a sister, Ruth Ann Griffin; and a niece, Tammy Sparrowks.

A private family Graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at the American Legion in Bethalto at 12 noon.

Memorials may be made to The or to the Family.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.elliaskallalschaaf.com.