DIANNA BOSOMWORTH

ST. LOUIS — Dianna Darlene Bosomworth, age 78, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

She was born on April 14, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late James and Melba (Booher-Campbell) Fitzpatrick. She married Robert E. Bosomworth on May 7, 1970 in Alton and he survives.

Dianna was a member of the Cottage Hills Baptist Church. She worked as a receptionist for H&R Block and as Avon Representative. Dianna was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, a nephew, two great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at Upper Alton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cottage Hills Baptist Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf in Godfrey, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .