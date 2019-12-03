O'FALLON — Richard "Dick" Vaughn Husted, 80, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Dick was born Jan. 6, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri. In high school, he raced stock cars. Dick graduated college from McKendree in Lebanon, Illinois. He was an accomplished man in his professional life, Drove transport trucks for CBW in Wood River, Illinois; water safety instructor for the YMCA in Decatur, Illinois; former outside loan collector for household finance in northern Illinois and Wisconsin; a pilot for Walston Aviation in Bethalto, Illinois, corporate pilot for Ralston Purina; worked for First National Bank of Belleville, Illinois, started Fairview Heights Community Bank, commercial financial advisor, and commercial developer.

On Sept. 7, 1973 he married the love of his life, Debbie at Hope UCC in Belleville and spent his last 46 years building a family with her. In Dick's past free time, he enjoyed his Trojan 40-foot Express Cruiser on Kentucky Lake and his condo on Bradenton Beach, Florida.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, E. Lynn and Lucile (nee Vaughn) Husted.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah (nee Groh) Husted of O'Fallon; brother, Eldon (Marilyn) Husted of Mesa, Arizona; children, Charles Wesley "Chip" Husted of Shiloh, Illinois, and James R. (Erin) Husted of Georgetown, Indania; granddaughter, Evelyn Claire Husted; cousin, Jaime Austin of Talent, Oregon; nieces, Laura Squires and Emily McAndrews; great-nieces, Janelle Rodriguez and Hanna McAndrews.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place #165, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.