JERSEYVILLE — Harry Richard "Dick" Lyles, 87, died at 9:20 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born in Jersey County, Illinois, on March 13, 1932 to the late Harry W. and Edna Mae (Devening) Lyles.

Growing up as a part of a large family, Dick learned early on the values of hard work and commitment.

He served our country with the United States Navy, enlisting in 1951 and retiring after 20 years of honorable service as an Advanced General Dental Technician.

Never one to shy away from hard work, following his retirement from the military, Dick went on to work for Dugger Pools in Bethalto, Illinois; as well as working alongside his brother, James, with their construction business, for a period of time.

He then accepted a position as a Custodian with Jersey Community Unit School District 100, prior to his "official" retirement.

In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Jerseyville American Legion, VFW as well as the former Moose Lodge in Jerseyville.

He found tremendous joy in the time spent with his family and his love for them all was one to behold, with the Green Bay Packers following a close second.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Dennis Walls of Godfrey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brian Hansen of Jerseyville; Justin and Jaime Hansen of St Louis, Missouri; Jamie Robinson of San Francisco, California; Chris and Sasha Walls of Huntsville, Alabama; and Bronwyn Banks of Dallas, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Kirklyn and Matthew Hansen, Lilly, Hayden and Ian Walls, and Gracie and Elijah Banks; his siblings, James Lyles of Kane, Robert and Jean Lyles of Jerseyville, Lillie Wilson of Jerseyville, Nora Jones of Jerseyville, Edie and Bernie Dugger of Jerseyville and Cora Hadlock of Casper, Wyoming; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, L.C. Lyles, Herbert Lyles, Ruby Williams, Essie Hetizig, Pete Jones, Mickey Wallace, Janice Kay O'Brian, Violet Lyles and Dottie Lyles.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, March 9.

Burial will follow with full military gravesite rights at the Gunterman Cemetery in Fieldon.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the .