BETHALTO — L. H. "Dick" Mann, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 19, 1931, in Phoenix, Illinois, the son of Richard L and Myrtle C (Grant) Mann. He married Lucille Wheeler on Sept. 26, 1964 in Greenville, Illinois, and she survives.

Dick was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto, Illinois. He loved southern gospel music and sang in various quartets as a baritone. Dick loved RV traveling, weight lifting, bowling, and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He became a "Winter Texan" in 2002. Dick served as President of the Mission Bell Park Association in Texas. He was "Hymn Sing" leader for the Sunday Night Sings in the RV park in Texas. Dick was proud to have served his country in the US Army during the Korean Era.

In addition to his wife, Lucy; he is survived by two sons and their wives, Rick and Donna Mann of Moro, Illinois, and Stephen and Lisa Mann of South Barrington, Illinois; five precious grandchildren, Susanna, Samantha, Alyssa, Spencer, and Skylar; and many cherished relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joy Reese.

Services will be private due to current community health concerns.

Burial will take place in Short Cemetery with Military Rites provided by Alton, Illinois, VFW #1308.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund.

