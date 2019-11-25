ALTON — Richard "Dick" Ragsdale Massey, age 85, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, following a private graveside service for his family.

Dick was born in Galatia, Illinois, in 1934, one of eight children of the late Lewis J. and Sarah J. (nee Ragsdale) Massey.

A graduate of Alton High School Class of 1952, Dick was a businessman and an active member of the community. After decades of employment with Thrifty Drug Stores and the Rexall Drug Corporation, Dick founded Massey Pharmacy in Alton with his wife Kay and his Daughter Jill. Dick was very involved in the community and was a friend to many. He was an active member of numerous service organizations and boards, including Junior Achievement, the Greater Alton Chamber of Commerce, the Alton Nature League, and the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25. Dick was also a proud and active member of the Godfrey, Illinois, Baptist Church.

In his free time (of which there was too little) Dick enjoyed gardening and sharing laughs with his friends and family.

Dick married his lifelong sweetheart, Kay Stobbs, on March 26, 1955 in Hernando, Mississippi. For 54 years they lived "the greatest love story ever told." He had a huge heart, a wicked sense of humor and he loved his wife and children fiercely.

At the celebration of their golden wedding anniversary, Dick stated to all in attendance, "The greatest reward for being married for 50 years is being a Dad to Sara, Jill, Su, Ed, Sam, Barb and Tom, seven special children that I wanted to put on this earth. God could have given them to anyone – anywhere – but he didn't. He gave them and the responsibility and privilege of raising them to Kay and I. In return, God blessed us with good health and the resources to provide for our family."

His wife, Kay, went to our Lord on June 2, 2009, and Dick mourned her passing each and every day until his death. One can only imagine how incredibly joyful their reunion was! Dick left a tremendous and grateful legacy behind.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine (Kay) (nee Stobbs) Massey; his parents, Lewis and Sarah (Sadie) Massey; four brothers, Robert Massey, Gene Massey, William Massey and James Massey; and two sisters, Margaret Thackrey and Dorothy Humphrey.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Schupbach; his children Sara (Craig) Lambert, Jill (Richard) Luft, Su (Bob) Thompson, Ed (Penny) Massey, Sam (Leslie) Massey, Barb (Ken) Russell, and Tom (Gina) Massey; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he loved a great deal. He shared a special bond with his niece and caregiver, Jody Haufe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Godfrey Baptist Church, 1601 W. Delmar Avenue, Godfrey or BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, Missouri, 63179.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.