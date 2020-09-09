Dimple Burch

JERSEYVILLE — Dimple Mae Burch, 87, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1932 to Walter & Goldie (Jaynes) White in Carrollton, Illinois.

She married Norman Burch on Oct. 15, 1950 in Arkansas and he later died on June 11, 1991.

Dimple was a cook at East Elementary School and shop owner of Dance n Things. She was also a member of Peace United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Judy & Jim Woolsey of Jerseyville, Sherry & Sean Hollybee of Jerseyville, and Randy & Cindy Burch of Jerseyville; her nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marge White of Jerseyville.

She is preceded in by her parents and husband; grandson, Toby Woolsey; and brother, James White.

Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pound Pets in Granite City, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, Sept. 11, at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 11, at Alexander Funeral Home.

Due to COVID restrictions, no more than 50 people are allowed at the funeral home at one time. Per CDC guidelines, it is recommended to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.