ROXANA — Dixie Jean (Major) Cobine, 86, passed away peacefully at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence.

Dixie was a daughter of the late Victor Lynn and Ivogene (Warford) Major and was born at home in Roxana, Illinois, on Jan. 21, 1934.

She and James R. Cobine were married Dec. 19, 1952 in Roxana. He passed away Sept. 14, 2009.

Dixie worked at the United Way in St. Louis, Missouri, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She later returned to the outside workforce as an Executive Secretary for Restorative Dentistry at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Illinois, Dental School in Alton, Illinois, retiring after many years of service.

She enjoyed a lifetime of traveling, antique shopping, meeting friends over coffee and loved to talk. In her later years, she rescued many cats abandoned in Roxana. Dixie was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Roxana and later at the Cottage Hills Baptist Church.

Survivors include four children, Mike and Monica Cobine of Ocala, Florida, and Cindy and Steve Kamp of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Jeff and Tricia Cobine of Wood River, Illinois, Joe Cobine of Roxana; five grandchildren, Jim and Samantha Kamp of Collinsville, Illinois, David and Hanna Kamp of Rosewood Heights, Justin Cobine, Austin Cobine of Wood River, Jessica Cobine of Orlando, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Hazel, Oliver, Ivy Kamp of Collinsville. Beloved niece, Terry Heisner.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at noon Monday, March 16, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating.

Dixie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jim at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Dixie was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Williams White and brother, James Major.

Memorials have been designated as the Leukemia Foundation and the Madison County Animal Shelter.

