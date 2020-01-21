EDWARDSVILLE — Dixie Belle (Darnell) Garver, 81, was called to be with our Lord Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 11:07 a.m. surrounded by her loving family at Evelyn's House Hospice Care Center, Creve Coeur Missouri.

She was born Aug. 25, 1938 in Portageville, Missouri, and raised in Broseley, Missouri, by her parents, John and Laura (Estes) Darnell. Most of her adult life she resided in Holiday Shores, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Dorothy Hester and Marceline Dunn; one brother John Darnell; and an infant sister Sarah Darnell.

Surviving are two sisters, Rose Dunn and Juanita Gore; two daughters, Thea Bailey and Suzanna Forbes; a son, Richard Garver II; three grandchildren, Elaina Fox, Adam Marshall, and Reese Marshall; and great-granddaughter Charlotte Fox.

Dixie was a homemaker and enjoyed careers in business and entertainment management. She was a devoted St Louis Cardinals fan and attended church with her family. She also loved bowling, fishing, ballroom dancing, but most of all being with her family.

A Celebration of Dixie's Life will be held at The Assembly Church 1330 S. Hackman St Staunton, Illinois, 62088 on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. Luncheon to follow provided by The Assembly.

Officiating will be Rev. Otis Dunn and Pastor Art Braden.

Interment will be at Brown's Chapel, Broseley, Missouri, at a future date. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account, "Dixie Garver's Memorial Fund", exists to help with costs incurred.

Memorials may also be given directly to the family the day of celebration. Any funds collected over costs will be donated to Evelyns House Hospice Care.

Thank you so much!