DIXIE GREENLEY-WARREN

SOUTH ROXANA — Dixie Lea Greenley-Warren, 87, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born Feb. 14, 1932 to Anna Mae and Jack Greenley.

She married Ralph James Warren Oct. 16, 1948 in Jonesboro, IL. They had three children and resided in South Roxana, IL.

Dixie worked at the Alton Glassworks and retired as a school bus driver for the Roxana School District.

She is survived by her children, Sue and Jim Mizell and Jeff and Kim Warren; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Warren; 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Van Greenley; her husband and her son, David Warren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.

Private burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com