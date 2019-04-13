DIXIE LEE BROWN

COLLINSVILLE — Dixie Lee Brown, 79 of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:32 p.m., at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Born on August 28, 1939, the daughter of Willie Benson and Mary Elizabeth (Trusty) Wallace. She married Delmar Wayne Brown, Jr, on February 14, 1959 in Worden, IL.

Dixie was a member of the Bethalto Church of God, and enjoyed being involved with anything she could there. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Dixie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Troy (Sharon Wallace) Brown of Bethalto, Roger (Shelly) Brown of De Kalb, TX, Cindy (Bob) Schaus of Collinsville, and Jimmy (Carrie) Brown of Robinson, IL; four brothers, Leroy (Barb) Wallace of Harrisburg, IL, Charlie (Dorothy) Wallace of Washington, Troy (Sonia) Wallace of Kissimmee, FL, and Ronnie (Judy) Wallace of Meadowbrook; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her step-mother, Bertha Wallace; a son, Ricky Brown; three brothers, Bill Wallace, Raymond Wallace and David Wallace; and a sister, Lois Brandon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Bethalto Church of God where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday April 15, 2019. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaff.com.