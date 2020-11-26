1/1
Dolores Davis
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUNKER HILL — Dolores E. Davis, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at 2:52 a.m. at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, to Chester Kehr and Viola (Oldenettel) Kehr.

She married Victor Kraner June 7, 1949, in St Louis. He preceded her in death in December 1996. She then married Harvey Davis in June 1998 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death in December 2015. She was a bookkeeper for Farm Services in Bunker Hill.

Dolores was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill. She was a Cub Scout leader and with Avon.

She is survived by her children, Lyndal (Joanne) Kraner, of Bunker Hill, Vickie (Alan) Mize, of Bunker Hill, Dennis Kraner, of Shipman, Illinois, Gary (Judy) Kraner, of Bunker Hill, Diane (Al) LaRosa, of Gillespie, Illinois, Roger (Peggy) Kraner, of Wood River, Illinois, Bonnie (John) Allen, of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Lori, Brian, Stephen, Deana, Dean, Jaime, Jason, Ashley, Terry, Luke, Dereck, Megan, Nick and Haley; step grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Jack; many great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Reinke, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Shirley Pomatto, of Wilsonville, Illinois.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, daughter, Kathy Kraner, in infancy, great granddaughter, Sarah Bond, and siblings, Elvera, Leona, Robert and Shirven.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - BUNKER HILL
875 S. Washington Street
Bunker Hill, IL 62014
618-585-3266
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved