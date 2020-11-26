BUNKER HILL — Dolores E. Davis, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at 2:52 a.m. at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, to Chester Kehr and Viola (Oldenettel) Kehr.

She married Victor Kraner June 7, 1949, in St Louis. He preceded her in death in December 1996. She then married Harvey Davis in June 1998 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death in December 2015. She was a bookkeeper for Farm Services in Bunker Hill.

Dolores was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill. She was a Cub Scout leader and with Avon.

She is survived by her children, Lyndal (Joanne) Kraner, of Bunker Hill, Vickie (Alan) Mize, of Bunker Hill, Dennis Kraner, of Shipman, Illinois, Gary (Judy) Kraner, of Bunker Hill, Diane (Al) LaRosa, of Gillespie, Illinois, Roger (Peggy) Kraner, of Wood River, Illinois, Bonnie (John) Allen, of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Lori, Brian, Stephen, Deana, Dean, Jaime, Jason, Ashley, Terry, Luke, Dereck, Megan, Nick and Haley; step grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Jack; many great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Reinke, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Shirley Pomatto, of Wilsonville, Illinois.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, daughter, Kathy Kraner, in infancy, great granddaughter, Sarah Bond, and siblings, Elvera, Leona, Robert and Shirven.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.