SPRINGFIELD — Dolores (Lola) Gross, 86, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, with her son by her side. She was born on Aug. 1,1933, the daughter of Saturnino and Gavina (Trevino) Carmona. She married Robert Gross on July 15, 1967 at St. Mary's Church in Alton. Lola worked at Owens-Illinois Glass for 33 years where she retired from. She and Bob spent their retirement in South Texas for many years. They enjoyed trips to San Antonio's Riverwalk, classic car shows, and even the occasional trip to Mexico. Lola loved to travel, shop, and spend time with family. Lola is survived by her son, Ric (Linda) Gross; two granddaughters, Brianne (Christine) Madden, and Taylor (fiance Dustin Troxell) Gross, both of Springfield. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; three sisters, Pat, Mary, and Rachel; also three brothers, Emilio, Ben, and Rudy. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social gatherings, Visitation and services will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaff Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.