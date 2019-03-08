DOLORES HAUCK

GRAFTON — Dolores, "Jean" Thomeczek Hauck died on March 3, 2019. She was 82.

Jean was born in Trenton, Illinois on March 10, 1936 to Roman Thomeczek and Ann Cassler, the second of four children.

The family moved to Alton, Illinois in the 1940s and lived on the Thomeczek pony farm on Chouteau Lane, now Hopp Hollow Estates.

Jean graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1954 and went to DePaul School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1958, Jean married fellow Marquette classmate Ronald E. Hauck at St. Mary's Church in Alton with a reception at the Thomeczek farm.

Jean and Ron had five children, Kathy, Karen (Michael), Karol, (Jim) Ronald Jr. (Jill) and Kristi (Tom). She has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ron preceded her in death, as did her brothers Harold and Raymond. Her sister Barbara Thomeczek Kimball survives, as do many nieces and nephews.

Jean rode horses as a young woman, loved sewing, baking and all thing St. Louis — especially the Cardinals. She was the queen of throwing birthday parties, and her home was always a gathering place for her kids' friends.

As a matriarch of the fireworks tent, she prepared meals for 40-plus kids every night for three weeks. She was president of the Alton Junior League in the 1970s and was instrumental in getting the bike trail installed on the Great River Road.

She and Ron loved to entertain and threw many great parties, including a "fountain dedication," summer backyard barbecues and four weddings. She loved a good peach fuzz or Grey Goose with an olive. After Ron died in 2000, Jean sold the family home in River-Aire and moved to Grafton, where she had a spectacular view of the Mississippi River, something she always wanted. She stayed active with her bridge club, lunching with her DePaul friends, enjoyed Old Friends and New, dominoes, game night at her condo and wine club at Aeries.

Most of all she loved her family, and was proud of her five children and all they accomplished. She is loved and will be missed by many, but never forgotten.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorials will be made to Marquette Catholic High School or .

