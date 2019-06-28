DOLORES TALLMAN

HOUSTON — Dolores Roderfeld Tallman was born on June 3, 1929 in Alton, Illinois to William and Frances Roderfeld. Dolores graduated from Brighton High School in 1947. She was employed at various jobs as a cashier or bookkeeper and volunteered for many years with 4-H Clubs, Girls Scouts and the Junior Girls with the Alton V.F.W. She also worked for 13 years with The Senior Companions at Programs and Services for Older Persons, before moving to Texas in 2013.

Dolores passed away on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Rita Livingston of Houston, Texas and Janet Durand of San Antonio, Texas; four granddaughters, Deanna Livingston, Angela Livingston, Brandy Durand, and Tiffany Durand, and two great grandchildren, Brody and Cadence Durand; a brother, Alvin Roderfeld and a sister, Willetta Roderfeld Lundahl, both of Alton, and several nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Tallman; her parents, William and Frances Roderfeld; brothers Glen Roderfeld and Art Roderfeld, and sisters Marian Roderfeld Murphy and Monica Roderfeld Murphy. A memorial mass is planned for Wednesday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 16000 Rippling Water Dr., Houston, TX, 77084, and Attention: Fellowship Friday Program in memory of Dolores Tallman, or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 6646 Addicks Satsuma Rd., Houston, TX 77084.