Dolores Wagener

GODFREY — Dolores B. Wagener, 92, died at 11:34 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Born June 13, 1928, in Kane, Illinois, she was the daughter of Robert Elwood and Mabel (Unger) Ambrose. She attended school in Carrollton, Illinois, before moving to Alton.

She married Lee Witcher Sr., with whom she had three children. He passed away in 1978. She then married Howard "Sam" Little, who passed away in 1991. Dolores married Robert "Gene" Wagener in 2000. He passed away in 2011.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Linda Ambrose Witcher, her children, Lee Witcher Jr. (Carole), of Monroe, North Carolina, Daniel Witcher (Mardell) of Alton, and Kimberly Witcher Scroggins, of Godfrey, stepchildren, Howard Michael Little, of Columbia, Missouri, Tom Little, of Alton, Jim Little (Judy), of Alton, Judy Wade, of Carrollton, and Karen Wagener (MB) of Carrollton.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Grant Dawson Witcher, Craig Soong-Wilson (Calvin), Ryan Hirsch (Amanda), Alison Witcher, Ashley Witcher, Elizabeth Scroggins and Emma Scroggins, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed keeping house and traveling. Mrs. Wagener worked at GNC at Alton Square. She attended St. Patrick's Church, in Alton, and Clifton Baptist Church, in Godfrey, and was a member of Rebekah's and Navy Mothers. She was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and volunteered at Beverly Farm.

Along with her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Paul Ambrose, and a sister, Hazel Barber.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.