DON ERTHAL

ALTON — Donald Walter Erthal Jr., age 54, died at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Evelyn's Hospice House in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Sept. 7, 1964 in Alton the son of Donald Walter and JoAnn (Richey) Erthal Sr. of Godfrey, Illinois.

Don served our country in the U.S. Navy and then graduated from SIUC with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a loving husband and father who loved to cook, was an avid duck hunter and fisherman; as well as a great story teller. Don worked as an industrial salesman for various power plants in Illinois and Missouri.

On June 24, 1994 in Alton he married the former Lisa Marks and she survives. Besides his parents and wife Don is survived by two sons; Austin and Jonathan Erthal of Alton, two brothers in law; Vincent and Andrew Marks of Plano, Texas, his in-laws; George and Gail Marks of Plano and Nancy and Barney Barrett of Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Albert and Ruth Erthal and Leonard and Edna Richey, Aunts and Uncles; Timothy and Mary Ann Richey, Janice Richey, Buddy Hurst and John Erthal.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey on Saturday, March 23 with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating and will recieve full military honors by VFW Post 1308 at conclusion of Mass. Memorials may be made to The Head For The Cure Foundation, www.headforthecure.org.

A celebration of life will follow the Mass at Mac's Time Out Lounge in Alton. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfunerahome.com