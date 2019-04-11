DON HILLER

ALTON — Don L. Hiller, 84, passed away at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City, Illinois.

He was born on July 31, 1934, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Howard and Gladys (Suit) Hiller.

Survivors include one daughter: Debra Fish of Alton, one son and daughter in law: Donald and Mary Hiller, Jr. of Murfreesboro, North Carolina, four grandchildren: Denny and Jennifer Fish, Jr. of San Francisco, California, Brandon and Jenny Fish of Alton, Craig Mills and Kayleigh of Baltimore, Maryland, Heather Mills of Baltimore, Maryland, eight great grandchildren: Laycee, Mason, Reiney, Lyla, Jacob, Brooklyn, Paisleigh, Madelyn, two sisters and a brother in law: Barbara Brock of Kansas City, Della and Robert Ontis of North Carolina, one brother and sister in law: Bill and Susan Hiller of Alton, and many other extended family and friends.

Don was formerly employed as a water meter installer for the Alton Public Works. He was the former manager at A & P Grocery Stores and worked as a driver at C & S Transportation and Airport Limousine. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile. He enjoyed his music and was the Fred Astaire of dancing. He loved NASCAR and stock car races. His love for the NASCAR races were quite funny and watching him yelling at the television or at a live race screaming obscenities at the drivers that he hated when they were winning the race. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off of his back. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him and knew him as a fun loving person who had no problem speaking what was on his mind. He was a member of the Alton Moose Lodge #951.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son in law: Denny Fish, Sr., a grandson: Joey Hiller, two sisters: Donna Bowles, Betty Tague, and his beloved dog: Edmond.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.