HERRIN — Donald "Don" E. Niederkorn, age 88, of Herrin, Illinois passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Don was born in Alton, Illinois on Sept. 9, 1931, the son of George P. and Grace Mae (VanPreter) Niederkorn. He married Rita Ruecker in Wood River, Illinois on June 3, 1950. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2009.

Don was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. He was an avid Saint Louis Cardinals Fan. He was a project engineer at Olin for 42 years.

Don was a proud United States Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and the KC's.

Survivors include two daughters; Sue (Willie) Wolters of Franklin, Tennessee and Linda Lee (Tom) Dunteman-Winkelmann of Chesterfield, Missouri, six grandchildren; Julie (Richard) Hedge of Canton, Illinois, Leeann (Adam) Sanders of Marion, Illinois, Chris Wolters and Fiance' Tawney Buttler of Battle Creek, Michigan, Laura (Matthew) Westbrock of Franklin, Tennessee, Ariel Dunteman and Fiance' Mike Moss of Chesterfield, Missouri and Aubrey Dunteman of Chesterfield, seven great-grandchildren; Blake Baxter, Annalee (Anthony) Halsted, Leroy Baxter, Jacob Wolters, Jaxson Wolters, Emily Westbrock and Morgan Westbrock, and her special friend Judy Ambler of Carterville, Illinois

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son; David Niederkorn, brother; Glen Niederkorn, sister; Elaine Friederich, and great-grandchild; CJ Wolters.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois with military rites. Family and friends are asked to gather directly at the cemetery. Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Gateway Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America; http://www.gatewaypva.org/donations. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home; 201 S 13th Street; Herrin, Illinois 62948. For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit http://www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.