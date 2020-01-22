PLAINVIEW — Donald "Don" Dean Simons, 53, of Plainview, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born May 5, 1966, in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of Robert and Joyce (Edsall) Simons.

Don served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army.

On Oct. 14, 1995, Don married Jodi Cox, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman, Illinois. She survives.

Don will be remembered for his contagious laugh, fondness for growing grapes, making wine, and smoking meat. He enjoyed riding his Harley and more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and "tribe" of friends.

He was also a member of the Masons and the Carlinville Moose.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his three sons, Cole Simons of Farmersville, Illinois, and, Zach and Connor Simons of Plainview; his mother, Joyce (Leroy) Allen; maternal grandmother, Nelda Edsall; two sisters, Darla (Norman) Wilfong, and Nichole Simons; and two brothers, Danny Simons and Jason (Jacki) Simons.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman, on Friday, Jan. 24.

Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman, with John Lottes officiating.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery with military rites performed by the United States Army.

Memorials may be made to Project 3rd Day or Macoupin County Military Support Group.

Online condolences can be sent at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.