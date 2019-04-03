Obituary
Don Strauther


STRAUTHER

GLEN CARBON — Mr. Don E. Strauther, 81, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, made his transition from labor to reward at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon on Saturday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon. Family and friends may meet at Irwin Chapel on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m. A procession to College Hills Cemetery in Lebanon, Illinois, at 10:30 a.m. To sign the guestbook or to post an online condolence to the family, please visit www.irwinchapel.com
