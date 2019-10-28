BETHALTO — Dona J. Hillman, 79, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27 at her home.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1939, in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter and only child of the late Milton H. and Margaret L. (White) Morgan.

Prior to retiring in 1993, after 33 years of service, she was a teacher and counselor for the Alton Public School System. She was a lifetime member of the Illinois Retired Teachers' Association and the Madison County Retired Teachers' Association.

On June 19, 1964, she married Gene A. Hillman in Alton, Illinois; he preceded her in death in 1999.

Surviving is a son, Gene M. Hillman; four grandchildren, Stephen, Stephany, Leandra, and Eric; and a great-granddaughter, Anberlin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to USO (United Service Organizations) or

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.