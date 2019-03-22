DONALD BECKER

GODFREY — Donald Enos Becker, 88, died at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, Illinois.

Born July 10, 1930 in Jerseyville, Illinois, he was the son of the late Ernest and May (Lawerance) Becker. Mr. Becker served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a supervisor for A O Smith. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Wood River Moose. On June 23, 1984 he married the former Connie S. Clowers in Godfrey, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Marsha Wilcut (Joe) of Brighton, and Cheryl Boyer of Edwardsville, Illinois, three sons, Roger Cress (Sue) of Brighton, Illinois, Randy Cress (Lindsey) of Hardin, Illinois, and Jason Cress of East Alton, Illinois, nine grandchildren, Michael Angel (Sara) of Hardin, Marissa Wilcut of Godfrey, Megan Wilcut of Brighton, Matthew Cress (Sara) of Grafton, Chris Scoggins (Amanda) of Godfrey, Brandon Johnson (Jessica) of Edwardsville, Austin Cress of Hardin, Ryan Cress of Hardin, and Jacob Cress of East Alton, 10 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Barbara Becker of Granite City, Illinois and two nieces, Janetta Sparks of Troy, Illinois and Vicki and David Daniel of Troy.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Boyer, two brothers, Mervin and Lloyd Becker and a sister, Alta Becker.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com